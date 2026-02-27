Kejriwal's Vindication: AAP's Delhi Resurgence Looms

The Aam Aadmi Party has experienced a significant boost after its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, was acquitted by a Delhi court in the excise policy case. Following their loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party last year, which ended AAP's decade-long governance in Delhi, this verdict empowers Kejriwal and his party to refocus on reclaiming their footing.

Criticized for his absence amid facing challenges in Punjab, Kejriwal, a three-time Chief Minister, has now challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call for fresh elections. He accused the BJP of failing to improve Delhi's dire conditions, citing issues like broken infrastructure, healthcare decline, and persistent pollution.

With renewed vigor, AAP leaders have rallied around Kejriwal, asserting their determination to confront BJP's governance. As enthusiasm surged among supporters, who gathered to welcome Kejriwal post-verdict, AAP sets its sights on mobilizing public support at an upcoming rally and facing the approaching Punjab elections with heightened focus.