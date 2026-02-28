Argentina Lowers Criminal Responsibility Age Amid Senate Debate

Argentina's legislative body made a significant move on Friday by passing a penal reform that decreases the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 14. The Senate voted with a majority of 44 in favor, compared to 27 against, with one abstaining.

This bill, endorsed by President Javier Milei, represents a core aspect of his broader reform agenda. The libertarian leader aims to revamp various national policies, with Congress also slated to discuss his disputed labor reform on the same day.

The outcome is part of President Milei's concerted efforts to instigate change within Argentina's legislative framework, reflecting his commitment to modify longstanding legal standards.

