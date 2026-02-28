Left Menu

Argentina Lowers Criminal Responsibility Age Amid Senate Debate

Argentina's Senate approved a penal reform to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 14. The bill, supported by President Javier Milei, passed with 44 votes in favor and 27 against. It's part of several reforms the libertarian president aims to implement, including a controversial labor reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:42 IST
Argentina's legislative body made a significant move on Friday by passing a penal reform that decreases the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 14. The Senate voted with a majority of 44 in favor, compared to 27 against, with one abstaining.

This bill, endorsed by President Javier Milei, represents a core aspect of his broader reform agenda. The libertarian leader aims to revamp various national policies, with Congress also slated to discuss his disputed labor reform on the same day.

The outcome is part of President Milei's concerted efforts to instigate change within Argentina's legislative framework, reflecting his commitment to modify longstanding legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

