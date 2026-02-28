Court Discharge Sparks Political Tensions: Kejriwal's Temple Visit and BJP's Rebuttal

Following the discharge in the excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is visiting the Hanuman Temple, accompanied by senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Durgesh Pathak. This religious visit comes on the heels of a controversial court decision.

The Rouse Avenue Court cleared Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case lacked solid evidence. Initially, the investigation stemmed from allegations that the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was manipulated to benefit private entities, as alleged by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

In reaction, Kejriwal challenged the Central government, daring them to hold Delhi Assembly elections anew, confident of AAP's dominance. However, BJP leaders criticized his challenge as mere political maneuvering. Simultaneously, the CBI has contested the court order, keeping the legal proceedings ongoing.