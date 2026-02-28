Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi concerning the Indo-US interim trade deal, alleging it harms Indian farmers. He questioned the swift finalization of the deal, which had stalled for months. Gandhi claimed that it would adversely affect the Indian agriculture sector by allowing a flood of US goods into the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barnala | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-US interim trade deal, claiming it endangers the livelihood of Indian farmers. At the Kisan Mahachaupal rally, Gandhi voiced concerns about the rapid approval of the deal, which he argues had been stalled due to disagreements regarding the Indian agriculture sector.

Gandhi questioned Modi's urgency in finalizing the deal, highlighting Modi's promise to US President Donald Trump to purchase American products worth Rs 9 lakh crore annually. He claimed this move would decimate Indian farmers by allowing US goods to flood into India.

The Congress leader further criticized PM Modi's alleged unilateral decision-making, accusing him of bypassing key ministers. Gandhi warned that the deal compromises India's small and medium-scale sector and energy security, urging for a transparent approach in trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026