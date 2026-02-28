Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal
Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi concerning the Indo-US interim trade deal, alleging it harms Indian farmers. He questioned the swift finalization of the deal, which had stalled for months. Gandhi claimed that it would adversely affect the Indian agriculture sector by allowing a flood of US goods into the country.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-US interim trade deal, claiming it endangers the livelihood of Indian farmers. At the Kisan Mahachaupal rally, Gandhi voiced concerns about the rapid approval of the deal, which he argues had been stalled due to disagreements regarding the Indian agriculture sector.
Gandhi questioned Modi's urgency in finalizing the deal, highlighting Modi's promise to US President Donald Trump to purchase American products worth Rs 9 lakh crore annually. He claimed this move would decimate Indian farmers by allowing US goods to flood into India.
The Congress leader further criticized PM Modi's alleged unilateral decision-making, accusing him of bypassing key ministers. Gandhi warned that the deal compromises India's small and medium-scale sector and energy security, urging for a transparent approach in trade negotiations.
