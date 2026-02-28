Global Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Tensions

Global airlines scrambled to adjust their schedules on Saturday after military tensions escalated in the Middle East. The U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran prompted widespread flight cancellations and rerouting.

Airspace over multiple Middle Eastern countries including Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait remained notably vacant, according to Flightradar24. European airlines received advisories to bypass these areas.

Several airlines, including Air France-KLM, British Airways, and Lufthansa, responded with immediate cancellations, affecting flights to key destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai. The disruptions are expected to continue as the conflict develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)