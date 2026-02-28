Left Menu

Global Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Tensions

Airlines worldwide cancelled flights across the Middle East as the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, creating airspace restrictions. Major airlines like Air France, Lufthansa, and British Airways suspended or rerouted flights, impacting travel to destinations like Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Beirut. The EU aviation regulator advised avoiding affected airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:32 IST
Global Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global airlines scrambled to adjust their schedules on Saturday after military tensions escalated in the Middle East. The U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran prompted widespread flight cancellations and rerouting.

Airspace over multiple Middle Eastern countries including Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait remained notably vacant, according to Flightradar24. European airlines received advisories to bypass these areas.

Several airlines, including Air France-KLM, British Airways, and Lufthansa, responded with immediate cancellations, affecting flights to key destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai. The disruptions are expected to continue as the conflict develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

 Russia
2
Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

 Global
3
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026