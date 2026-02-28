Global Flight Cancellations Amid Middle East Tensions
Airlines worldwide cancelled flights across the Middle East as the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, creating airspace restrictions. Major airlines like Air France, Lufthansa, and British Airways suspended or rerouted flights, impacting travel to destinations like Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Beirut. The EU aviation regulator advised avoiding affected airspace.
Global airlines scrambled to adjust their schedules on Saturday after military tensions escalated in the Middle East. The U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran prompted widespread flight cancellations and rerouting.
Airspace over multiple Middle Eastern countries including Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait remained notably vacant, according to Flightradar24. European airlines received advisories to bypass these areas.
Several airlines, including Air France-KLM, British Airways, and Lufthansa, responded with immediate cancellations, affecting flights to key destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai. The disruptions are expected to continue as the conflict develops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flights
- cancellations
- Middle East
- airspace
- Airlines
- U.S.
- Israel
- Iran
- Tel Aviv
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds
Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel and US Launch Strikes on Iran
US-Israel Joint Strikes Embolden Iranian Resistance
OPERATION EPIC FURY: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Escalate Middle East Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran