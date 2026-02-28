DMK Youth Wing Member Arrested in Tragic Krishnagiri Case

A member of the DMK youth wing has been implicated in a horrific case of sexual assault and murder in Krishnagiri district. The accused, Periyanayagam, 40, was detained after forensic reports verified the cause of death of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl as severe internal injuries from sexual assault.

The victim was initially brought to a private hospital in Anchetty on December 11 last year, with her caregiver claiming seizures as the cause. However, a post-mortem exposed the brutal truth leading to a new investigation initiated by her biological father's complaint.

Authorities have charged Periyanayagam under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and murder laws. This tragic case underscores the urgent need for stringent protective measures for children. Periyanayagam remains in custody at the Dharmapuri sub-jail.