Left Menu

Reshuffling in West Bengal Police: Key Senior Transfers Announced

The West Bengal government has announced major transfers within the police department, affecting several senior officers. Changes include new appointments for ADG, Cyber Cell, and IGP roles across various regions, as well as joint and deputy commissioner shifts. The reshuffle aims to optimize police operations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:32 IST
Reshuffling in West Bengal Police: Key Senior Transfers Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has implemented a substantial reshuffling of senior police officers, as confirmed by an official notification issued on Saturday. Ashok Kumar Prasad, previously ADG & IGP of the Western Zone, will now serve as the ADG of the Cyber Cell. He is replaced by Vishal Garg, the new ADG & IGP of the Western Zone, according to the notification.

Further changes include Rajesh Kumar Yadav's transfer from IGP of the North Bengal Region to IGP of the Bankura Range, and Sheesh Ram Jhajharia taking over as IGP of the North Bengal Region. DIG-level adjustments involve Syed Waquar Raza, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, and Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao, who have been reassigned across Murshidabad, Raiganj, and Jalpaiguri ranges.

The Home and Hill Affairs Department specified that K Sabari Raj Kumar, currently Joint Commissioner of Police in Howrah, will transfer to the CID as Deputy Inspector General. Gaurav Lal will succeed him as Joint CP in Howrah. Additional appointments include Praween Prakash moving to the SSF Battalion in Barrackpore, Sandeep Mondal to lead the SAP 7th Battalion, and Shovan Adhikary becoming Additional SP of Telecommunication in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
2
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India
3
Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

 India
4
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026