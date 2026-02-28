Reshuffling in West Bengal Police: Key Senior Transfers Announced

The West Bengal government has implemented a substantial reshuffling of senior police officers, as confirmed by an official notification issued on Saturday. Ashok Kumar Prasad, previously ADG & IGP of the Western Zone, will now serve as the ADG of the Cyber Cell. He is replaced by Vishal Garg, the new ADG & IGP of the Western Zone, according to the notification.

Further changes include Rajesh Kumar Yadav's transfer from IGP of the North Bengal Region to IGP of the Bankura Range, and Sheesh Ram Jhajharia taking over as IGP of the North Bengal Region. DIG-level adjustments involve Syed Waquar Raza, Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, and Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao, who have been reassigned across Murshidabad, Raiganj, and Jalpaiguri ranges.

The Home and Hill Affairs Department specified that K Sabari Raj Kumar, currently Joint Commissioner of Police in Howrah, will transfer to the CID as Deputy Inspector General. Gaurav Lal will succeed him as Joint CP in Howrah. Additional appointments include Praween Prakash moving to the SSF Battalion in Barrackpore, Sandeep Mondal to lead the SAP 7th Battalion, and Shovan Adhikary becoming Additional SP of Telecommunication in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)