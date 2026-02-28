Bengal's voter count in post-SIR electoral rolls stands at 7.04 cr after deletions, additions: CEO Manoj Agarwal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal's voter count in post-SIR electoral rolls stands at 7.04 cr after deletions, additions: CEO Manoj Agarwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Unity in Punjab Congress Ahead of 2027 Elections
Over 60 lakh people remain 'under adjudication' category but included in post-SIR electoral rolls in Bengal: CEO.
BJD Names Candidates for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections
Massive Electoral Roll Cleanup Ahead of West Bengal Elections
BJD Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections