Global Tensions Surge as US-Israel Strike Against Iran Escalates

On Saturday, tensions escalated in the Middle East as the United States and Israel executed a strategic offensive targeting Iran's leadership. The mission, aimed at dismantling perceived security threats and nuclear ambitions, drew a swift counter-response from Tehran, which launched missile attacks against Israel and Gulf allies.

Iran's retaliation included the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil trade, sparking concerns of a sharp hike in oil prices. The conflict sent shockwaves across the region, prompting international airlines to suspend flights while the United Nations urgently called for a cessation of hostilities.

The high-stakes geopolitical maneuver, designated by the Pentagon as "OPERATION EPIC FURY," targeted senior Iranian figures and involved coordinated strikes by US and Israeli forces. Despite the violent exchanges, US President Donald Trump urged the Iranian populace to seize the opportunity for regime change post-bombing.

(With inputs from agencies.)