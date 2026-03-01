Left Menu

Norwegian Response to Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere addresses concerns for Norwegian businesses impacted by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. The vital oil passageway sees suspended shipments as Tehran closes navigation. Norway aligns with efforts to prevent Iranian nuclear weapon acquisition.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has expressed his government's active engagement with Norwegian businesses amid the recent crises surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. This follows after U.S. and Israeli forces launched attacks on Iran earlier this week.

The Strait, a crucial passageway responsible for 20 percent of global oil exports, experienced a suspension in crude oil, fuel, and liquefied natural gas shipments. This development occurred as Tehran announced the closure of navigation in response to the attacking forces, according to trading sources.

Stoere further maintained that the Norwegian Armed Forces continue to maintain dialogue with military personnel stationed in the region. He expressed Norway's commitment to international efforts preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Of equal importance, he advised against travel to certain countries within the region, a precautionary measure asserted in his statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

