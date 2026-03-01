Gulf Tensions Impact Major Aviation Hubs
Dubai International Airport suffered minor damage following an Iranian missile attack across Gulf states, affecting operations. Authorities reported four injuries and halted flights. The attack also targeted Abu Dhabi and Doha airports. Flight operations from major airlines including Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad faced significant cancellations and delays.
Dubai's media office reported that a concourse at the busy aviation hub suffered slight damage in what was described as an 'incident.' Meanwhile, sources revealed that Abu Dhabi International Airport also faced impacts, with specifics on whether debris or direct hits caused the damage remaining unclear.
Reactions to these attacks saw major airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad, halt operations across the region. This comes after a retaliatory barrage from Tehran following U.S. and Israeli strikes, leaving Middle Eastern airspace predominantly vacant.
