Gulf Tensions Impact Major Aviation Hubs

Dubai International Airport endured minor damage amid an Iranian missile assault on Gulf states overnight, leading to a temporary suspension of flights, according to aviation sources. Authorities have confirmed four injuries.

Dubai's media office reported that a concourse at the busy aviation hub suffered slight damage in what was described as an 'incident.' Meanwhile, sources revealed that Abu Dhabi International Airport also faced impacts, with specifics on whether debris or direct hits caused the damage remaining unclear.

Reactions to these attacks saw major airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, and Etihad, halt operations across the region. This comes after a retaliatory barrage from Tehran following U.S. and Israeli strikes, leaving Middle Eastern airspace predominantly vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)