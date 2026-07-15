ASML Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecasts Amid Surging AI Demand

ASML, the world's largest supplier of semiconductor equipment, has significantly raised its 2026 financial outlook, crediting an unexpected surge in AI-related demand. Europe's top firm by market size forecasts 2026 net revenue between €43 billion and €45 billion, a substantial increase from its prior estimate of €36 billion to €40 billion. In its second-quarter report ending June 30, ASML posted €9.33 billion in revenue, surpassing analyst predictions of €8.80 billion, with net income at €2.92 billion, exceeding the expected €2.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company, which uniquely manufactures extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) tools essential for advanced chip production, has announced plans to expand its capacity by 30% annually for the next two years. CEO Christophe Fouquet attributes this to strong customer orders for AI chips, which herald a long-term demand surge. Despite facing U.S. export restrictions, Chinese market demand remains robust, providing 20% of ASML's sales this year, though restrictions limit the sale of its most advanced equipment in China.

While U.S. legislators propose further export restrictions, ASML continues to navigate these challenges, underscoring its significant role in the global semiconductor industry. Shares of ASML rose 5.7% early on amid these developments, reflecting investor confidence in its growth strategy.