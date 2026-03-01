Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, commending his tireless efforts towards the state's progress over many years. At 75, Kumar continues to lead Bihar, having been re-elected for the 10th time in November 2025, aiding in Modi's government stability.

Updated: 01-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:33 IST
Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, took to social media on Sunday to extend birthday greetings to Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, noting his dedication to the state's development. Modi highlighted Kumar's countless years devoted to Bihar's progress and his significant impact on people's lives through visionary schemes.

Kumar, who celebrated his 75th birthday, leads the JD(U), an NDA partner providing substantial support to the Modi-led government with 12 Lok Sabha MPs. His leadership since November 2025 marks his 10th term as Bihar's chief minister, showcasing a steadfast commitment to political and social advancement.

Modi expressed his wishes for Kumar's long and healthy life in a message shared on the social platform X, reflecting on Kumar's unwavering service and the pivotal role he plays within India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

