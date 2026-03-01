Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

A tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, resulted in 17 fatalities and 18 injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and announced financial assistance from the PM National Relief Fund to support the victims' families and aid the recovery of the injured individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, led to the loss of 17 lives and injured 18 individuals on Sunday. The factory, which specializes in mining and industrial explosives, was the site of the tragic incident.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. Modi underscored the tragedy's impact in a message shared on X, reflecting the nation's collective sorrow.

The Prime Minister announced ex gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, distributed via the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Local authorities are actively supporting relief efforts in the aftermath of the explosion.

