Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

The Iranian embassy in India called for global condemnation of the US-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed revenge, with state media confirming Khamenei's death was part of the attack. Iran warned of grave consequences for this act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:17 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

The Iranian embassy in India on Sunday called for a global denunciation of the US-Israel assault on Iran, which resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a somber statement, the embassy expressed its 'profound sorrow and grief' over the incident.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced its intention for retribution, stating that retaliatory strikes on American bases in the Middle East have already occurred. Iranian state media verified early Sunday that the attack by Israel and the United States resulted in Khamenei's death.

The embassy urged 'independent and freedom-seeking governments,' to vocally oppose this 'blatant crime' and warned that both the US and Israel would face 'grave consequences' for this 'unforgivable crime'. The mission underscored the resilience and determination of the Iranian people in safeguarding their independence and ideals.

