Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedoms and Meal Access

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has approached Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over the alleged harassment and limitations on religious practices faced by Kashmiri students at a nursing college. Issues include denial of Ramzan meal facilities, hijab restrictions, and verbal abuse. The college administration denies these allegations.

Updated: 01-03-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:15 IST
Kashmiri Students in Andhra Pradesh Highlight Concerns Over Religious Freedoms and Meal Access
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has called for immediate action from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the alleged mistreatment of Kashmiri students at the Government College of Nursing in Kurnool.

According to JKSA, 13 Muslim students from Jammu and Kashmir, enrolled under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme, have faced harassment, including denial of adequate Ramzan meal facilities and hijab restrictions. The association further claims that students are subjected to verbal abuse and meal delivery restrictions.

Responding to these claims, the college principal, Shanthi Bhavani, insisted that the institution treats all students equally, denying any discrimination and stating that meal arrangements exist for Ramzan. JKSA has demanded an investigation into these allegations to ensure students' rights and dignity are safeguarded.

