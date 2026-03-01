Left Menu

Rivals and Respect: A Political Journey in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to her predecessor, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, on his birth anniversary. Bhattacharjee, a prominent CPI(M) leader, was known for his integrity and simplicity. Despite political differences, Banerjee acknowledged his contributions, highlighting their complex relationship amid the state's changing political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:21 IST
Mamata Banerjee
On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Bhattacharjee, a key figure in the Communist Party of India (Marxist), served as chief minister from 2000 to 2011, known for embodying the Bengali bhadralok culture.

Expressing her respect via a social media post, Banerjee recognized Bhattacharjee's significant role in shaping West Bengal's political framework, even as she led the Trinamool Congress to victory, ending a 34-year-long Left rule in the state. Their time in politics was marked by clashes over pivotal issues like land acquisition policies.

Despite their intense rivalries, Banerjee has often commended Bhattacharjee for his personal integrity, demonstrating the complex yet respectful dynamics between them. Bhattacharjee's administration sought to industrialize West Bengal, albeit facing criticism for its contentious land policies.

