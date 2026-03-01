Ayatollah Arafi Joins Iran's Interim Leadership Council

In a significant political development, Iran has appointed Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi, a seasoned cleric aged 66, to its temporary three-member leadership council. This move comes as the nation waits to determine its next supreme leader. Arafi was chosen due to his extensive experience within key governmental bodies.

Arafi, recognized for his role in the constitutional watchdog Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts, has been a prominent figure in Iran's political landscape. His previous appointments, including being hand-picked for the Guardian Council by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2019, underline his influence and expertise.

Joining Arafi in this important council are President Masoud Pezeshkian and the judiciary head cleric Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei. Together, they will temporarily oversee the country's governance amidst a period of significant transition and anticipation for the selection of a new supreme leader.

