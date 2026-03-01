Telangana Government's Alert for Telugu Expats in Gulf Amid Tensions

In a call to vigilance, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed the Telugu community in Iran and Gulf countries on Sunday, advising them to remain alert amidst ongoing war situations.

The state leader assured that the Telangana government is ready to coordinate with the Central government for possible evacuations, should the need arise. His comments come as part of an official statement urging strict adherence to safety guidelines and embassy advisories.

Emphasizing the safety of residents abroad, Reddy directed state officials to maintain constant communication with the Indian embassies. The Chief Minister's statement underscores the priority the state places on the welfare of its people overseas.