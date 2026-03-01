Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi's Pledge for a 'New Greater Assam' in the Wake of Assembly Polls

Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress president, promises an overhaul of education and healthcare across Assam if his party gains power. Speaking at the 'Samay Paribartanar Yatra', Gogoi emphasized women's empowerment and direct welfare benefits, aiming to create a united and inclusive 'new greater Assam'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:10 IST
In a bold assertion ahead of the assembly polls, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi vowed on Sunday to upgrade the education and healthcare systems across the state, should his party ascend to power. Gogoi, leading the 'Samay Paribartanar Yatra' in Dibrugarh district, articulated his vision for empowering women and enhancing welfare schemes across Assam's diverse communities.

Gogoi emphasized the Congress's commitment to fostering a better environment for education and healthcare in every corner of the state, including the tea garden areas. He pledged that women would benefit from various schemes directly without having to attend any party meetings, a change from current practices under the BJP rule.

The Congress leader assured that the 'yatra' was more than a political move; it was an initiative to connect with citizens, crossing boundaries of caste, creed, or religion. The march saw a blend of cultural invocation and political strategy, as it moved through key constituencies with a 'padayatra' and bike rally, aiming to unify the populace under a vision of a 'new greater Assam'.

