Urgent Call for Evacuation: Stranded Indians in Global Conflict

Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr. Ravjot Singh and other political leaders have urged Prime Minister Modi to facilitate the urgent evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in conflict-affected areas amid the Israel-US strikes on Iran. Key officials emphasize the necessity of immediate diplomatic and administrative actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, political leaders from Punjab are urging swift action to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded Indian citizens. The pleas come from Punjab NRI Affairs minister Dr. Ravjot Singh and other key figures.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister Singh requested an urgent meeting to coordinate evacuation efforts, emphasizing the immediate threat to Indian nationals. The situation has prompted a flurry of appeals from political leaders across the spectrum.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and Congress leaders have all called for rapid government intervention. The need for expeditious action is echoed by opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who are pressing for comprehensive measures, including special flights and financial assistance for those stranded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

