Left Menu

BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Political Odyssey in West Bengal

The BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' aims to capitalize on the recent voter deletions in West Bengal, focusing on the removal of alleged 'infiltrators.' The rally seeks to revive momentum and test grassroots strength ahead of upcoming Assembly polls, amid opposition from the TMC over potential disenfranchisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:27 IST
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Political Odyssey in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a potent political campaign in West Bengal following the publication of the state's post-SIR electoral rolls. The party is championing the removal of over 50 lakh alleged 'infiltrators,' declaring this a triumph over illegal immigration.

Flagging off a massive 'Poriborton Yatra,' BJP national president Nitin Nabin asserted in Cooch Behar that the names deleted from the rolls were primarily of those who had availed government benefits through fake documents. The campaign aims to revive the party's momentum and boost anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling TMC ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Opposition party TMC argues the SIR process might disenfranchise genuine voters and accuses the BJP of using it to polarise electorates. With newly published rolls lowering West Bengal's electoral base and placing over 60 lakh voters under scrutiny, the political landscape sees significant shifts as campaigning reaches its peak.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

 India
2
Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

 India
3
South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

 South Korea
4
Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026