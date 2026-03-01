BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Political Odyssey in West Bengal
The BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' aims to capitalize on the recent voter deletions in West Bengal, focusing on the removal of alleged 'infiltrators.' The rally seeks to revive momentum and test grassroots strength ahead of upcoming Assembly polls, amid opposition from the TMC over potential disenfranchisement.
The BJP has launched a potent political campaign in West Bengal following the publication of the state's post-SIR electoral rolls. The party is championing the removal of over 50 lakh alleged 'infiltrators,' declaring this a triumph over illegal immigration.
Flagging off a massive 'Poriborton Yatra,' BJP national president Nitin Nabin asserted in Cooch Behar that the names deleted from the rolls were primarily of those who had availed government benefits through fake documents. The campaign aims to revive the party's momentum and boost anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling TMC ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.
Opposition party TMC argues the SIR process might disenfranchise genuine voters and accuses the BJP of using it to polarise electorates. With newly published rolls lowering West Bengal's electoral base and placing over 60 lakh voters under scrutiny, the political landscape sees significant shifts as campaigning reaches its peak.
