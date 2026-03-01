Tensions Escalate: Iranian Strikes Shake the UAE

In an alarming escalation, Iranian strikes on the UAE have caused three deaths and 58 injuries, with nationalities ranging from Indian to Ethiopian and beyond. The Indian Embassy updated that an injured Indian national remains safe, with efforts underway to provide full assistance.

The UAE's Defence Ministry reported the successful interception of 165 ballistic missiles and the destruction of 541 Iranian drones amid these hostilities. These actions are part of increased military activities in the region, with heightened tensions following significant geopolitical events.

In response to these developments, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai have issued advisory notices for Americans to shelter in place due to the current unstable environment. The escalation follows the confirmed killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, triggering a series of retaliations.