Iran-UAE Tensions Surge: Indian National Among the Injured

An Indian national was among 58 individuals who sustained minor injuries during Iranian military strikes on the United Arab Emirates, according to reports released by UAE authorities. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed the incident, stating that they are in contact with local hospital officials as the injured individual is now out of danger.

The UAE's Ministry of Defense reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of three people and noted the nation's defense systems intercepted multiple attacks since the strikes began. The violent escalation follows attacks on Iran led by the U.S. and Israel, sparking Iranian retaliatory moves across the Gulf region.

Tehran's response included launching missiles and drones, with UAE's defense reporting the interception of a significant number of these threats. Casualties included nationals from multiple countries, with the specific site of the Indian national's injury currently undisclosed.

