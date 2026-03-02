Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Unleash New Strikes Amidst Iranian Leadership Crisis

Israel expands its military campaign, targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon following retaliation for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. The conflict has intensified, with Israel achieving aerial superiority over Tehran, and U.S. service personnel casualties confirmed, while Iran faces a leadership vacuum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:18 IST
Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Unleash New Strikes Amidst Iranian Leadership Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JERUSALEM/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - In a significant escalation, Israel has launched fresh air strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, following the retaliation over Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death.

The Israeli military struck Hezbollah's positions, leading to a series of explosions in Beirut and issuing warnings to Lebanese residents amid intensified conflict. The turmoil comes as Iran grapples with a leadership crisis post-Khamenei.

Meanwhile, the first U.S. casualties have been reported. President Trump emphasizes continued military operations, urging Iranian citizens to revolt against their government. Shipping and air travel face significant disruptions as tensions in the Middle East soar.

