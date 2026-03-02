Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Unleash New Strikes Amidst Iranian Leadership Crisis
Israel expands its military campaign, targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon following retaliation for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. The conflict has intensified, with Israel achieving aerial superiority over Tehran, and U.S. service personnel casualties confirmed, while Iran faces a leadership vacuum.
JERUSALEM/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - In a significant escalation, Israel has launched fresh air strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, following the retaliation over Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death.
The Israeli military struck Hezbollah's positions, leading to a series of explosions in Beirut and issuing warnings to Lebanese residents amid intensified conflict. The turmoil comes as Iran grapples with a leadership crisis post-Khamenei.
Meanwhile, the first U.S. casualties have been reported. President Trump emphasizes continued military operations, urging Iranian citizens to revolt against their government. Shipping and air travel face significant disruptions as tensions in the Middle East soar.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- Khamenei
- U.S.
- conflict
- Middle East
- air strikes
- leadership
- vacuum
ALSO READ
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict
Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Strikes Devastate Iran; Hezbollah Joins Fray
Hezbollah Escalation: US and Israel Intensify Strikes Amid Middle East Tensions
High-Stakes Briefing: Rubio's Update on U.S.-Israeli Strikes
Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran