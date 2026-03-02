Rising Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Unleash New Strikes Amidst Iranian Leadership Crisis

JERUSALEM/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - In a significant escalation, Israel has launched fresh air strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, following the retaliation over Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death.

The Israeli military struck Hezbollah's positions, leading to a series of explosions in Beirut and issuing warnings to Lebanese residents amid intensified conflict. The turmoil comes as Iran grapples with a leadership crisis post-Khamenei.

Meanwhile, the first U.S. casualties have been reported. President Trump emphasizes continued military operations, urging Iranian citizens to revolt against their government. Shipping and air travel face significant disruptions as tensions in the Middle East soar.