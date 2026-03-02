Left Menu

Kerala-Gulf Flight Cancellations Stretch into Third Day Amid West Asia Conflict

Flight operations from Kerala to Gulf countries face disruptions for the third consecutive day due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Multiple flights at various airports, including Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Calicut, have been cancelled, with authorities anticipating the situation may persist for a few more days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:54 IST
  • India

Flight operations from Kerala to Gulf countries were severely disrupted for the third day on Monday as tensions continued in West Asia. Officials have warned that these interruptions may persist for several more days.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) reported that 45 outbound flights were cancelled on Monday, though an Oman Air flight to Muscat did manage to depart at 8.10 am. Other scheduled flights included Saudia services to Jeddah and Riyadh, an Oman Air flight to Muscat, an Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi, and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai.

Similarly, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) and Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) also reported multiple flight cancellations. Airport authorities are actively assisting affected passengers as they navigate these ongoing disruptions. The current unrest in West Asia is anticipated to sustain these travel challenges.

