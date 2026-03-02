BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Push for Change in West Bengal
The BJP has initiated its 'Poriborton Yatra' campaign in West Bengal aimed at reversing fortunes in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. With prominent leaders leading different legs of the movement, the party seeks to regain momentum and counter the incumbent Trinamool Congress by strengthening grassroots connections.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP has launched the 'Poriborton Yatra' in West Bengal, intensifying their campaign efforts against the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will kick off different aspects of the statewide initiative on Monday afternoon. Shah will start from Raidighi, while Singh will launch from Howrah. Concurrently, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will initiate yatras from Sandeshkhali and Malda, respectively.
Following the BJP's mixed results in recent polls, the 'Poriborton Yatra,' spanning 5,000 km across multiple districts, aims to rejuvenate party support and highlight anti-incumbency sentiments while testing the restructured grassroots organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab govt, society and people of all faiths must stop religious conversions going on there: Amit Shah in Navi Mumbai.
Traditions established by 10 Sikh Gurus worth emulation by world: Amit Shah at Hind Di Chadar programme in Navi Mumbai.
Amit Shah Urges Halt to Religious Conversions, Lauds Guru Tegh Bahadur's Sacrifice
Sanatan dharma's followers across world are grateful to Guru Tegh Bahadur: HM Amit Shah at Hind-di-Chadar event in Navi Mumbai.
PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to country. Court dubbed the case as totally fake, unfit for trial: Kejriwal.