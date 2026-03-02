Left Menu

BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Push for Change in West Bengal

The BJP has initiated its 'Poriborton Yatra' campaign in West Bengal aimed at reversing fortunes in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. With prominent leaders leading different legs of the movement, the party seeks to regain momentum and counter the incumbent Trinamool Congress by strengthening grassroots connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:22 IST
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Push for Change in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP has launched the 'Poriborton Yatra' in West Bengal, intensifying their campaign efforts against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will kick off different aspects of the statewide initiative on Monday afternoon. Shah will start from Raidighi, while Singh will launch from Howrah. Concurrently, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will initiate yatras from Sandeshkhali and Malda, respectively.

Following the BJP's mixed results in recent polls, the 'Poriborton Yatra,' spanning 5,000 km across multiple districts, aims to rejuvenate party support and highlight anti-incumbency sentiments while testing the restructured grassroots organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
2
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
3
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran
4
Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

Explosion Rocks Hong Kong Government Dockyard: Six Injured

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026