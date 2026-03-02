BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': A Push for Change in West Bengal

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP has launched the 'Poriborton Yatra' in West Bengal, intensifying their campaign efforts against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will kick off different aspects of the statewide initiative on Monday afternoon. Shah will start from Raidighi, while Singh will launch from Howrah. Concurrently, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will initiate yatras from Sandeshkhali and Malda, respectively.

Following the BJP's mixed results in recent polls, the 'Poriborton Yatra,' spanning 5,000 km across multiple districts, aims to rejuvenate party support and highlight anti-incumbency sentiments while testing the restructured grassroots organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)