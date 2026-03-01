Amit Shah Urges Halt to Religious Conversions, Lauds Guru Tegh Bahadur's Sacrifice

In a recent address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the issue of religious conversions in Punjab, urging the local government and community to address the matter. Shah associated the phenomenon with greed, calling for actions aligning with the legacy of Sikh spiritual leaders.

Shah paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur during the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event, marking the Guru's sacrifice against forced conversions under Mughal rule. He reaffirmed the Guru's historical impact on religious perseverance among Hindus and underscored the persistence of such values in contemporary society.

The Home Minister also referenced the teachings of Guru Nanak on unity and resilience, implying that these principles resonate in resisting historical and modern challenges. Shah's remarks emphasized the global respect for Sikh traditions established by their leaders.