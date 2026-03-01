Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Halt to Religious Conversions, Lauds Guru Tegh Bahadur's Sacrifice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to halt religious conversions in Punjab, citing greed as a driving factor. He paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice against forced conversions by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, highlighting the Guru's enduring influence on Hindu resistance and Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:24 IST
Amit Shah Urges Halt to Religious Conversions, Lauds Guru Tegh Bahadur's Sacrifice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the issue of religious conversions in Punjab, urging the local government and community to address the matter. Shah associated the phenomenon with greed, calling for actions aligning with the legacy of Sikh spiritual leaders.

Shah paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur during the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event, marking the Guru's sacrifice against forced conversions under Mughal rule. He reaffirmed the Guru's historical impact on religious perseverance among Hindus and underscored the persistence of such values in contemporary society.

The Home Minister also referenced the teachings of Guru Nanak on unity and resilience, implying that these principles resonate in resisting historical and modern challenges. Shah's remarks emphasized the global respect for Sikh traditions established by their leaders.

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

 India
2
South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

 India
3
'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime ministers compete in scams,' alleges PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.

'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime mini...

 India
4
Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026