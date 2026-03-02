Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has escalated the BJP's campaign rhetoric in West Bengal with a pointed critique of the ruling TMC's policies. Speaking at the launch of the 'Poriborton Yatra' from Mathurapur, Shah accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to curb unchecked infiltration, a key issue in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah underscored the BJP's commitment to strengthening border security and promised to remove infiltrators should the party come to power. This comes after a significant revision in West Bengal's electoral rolls, which saw a 63.66 lakh deletion, intensifying the political stakes.

Amit Shah also expanded his attack to TMC's alleged corruption and dynastic politics, asserting that the BJP would root out graft and prioritise security and governance reforms. Meanwhile, Shah sought to reassure Hindu refugees, emphasizing that legitimate citizens would not lose rights under BJP's tenure.