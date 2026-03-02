Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified the BJP's focus on border security and citizenship in West Bengal. Criticizing the TMC's handling of infiltration and corruption, Shah launched the 'Poriborton Yatra', promising to expel infiltrators and end alleged TMC corruption if elected.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has escalated the BJP's campaign rhetoric in West Bengal with a pointed critique of the ruling TMC's policies. Speaking at the launch of the 'Poriborton Yatra' from Mathurapur, Shah accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to curb unchecked infiltration, a key issue in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Shah underscored the BJP's commitment to strengthening border security and promised to remove infiltrators should the party come to power. This comes after a significant revision in West Bengal's electoral rolls, which saw a 63.66 lakh deletion, intensifying the political stakes.
Amit Shah also expanded his attack to TMC's alleged corruption and dynastic politics, asserting that the BJP would root out graft and prioritise security and governance reforms. Meanwhile, Shah sought to reassure Hindu refugees, emphasizing that legitimate citizens would not lose rights under BJP's tenure.
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Comprehensive Overhaul of Electoral Rolls Set for April
West Bengal Moves Toward Enhanced Border Security with Land Transfer
Chouhan Criticizes TMC: Infiltration and Border Security Concerns
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal