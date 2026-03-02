Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Demolition Controversy in Telangana

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Telangana Congress government over demolitions in Khammam, calling it 'bulldozer raj.' Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy countered, citing political motivations and emphasizing Congress's commitment to the poor. Controversy involves regional politics and impacts on local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:55 IST
Political Tensions Rise Amid Demolition Controversy in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions have surged following Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's critical remarks against the Congress-led government in Telangana over the demolitions in Khammam district. Alleging politically motivated comments, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy defended his party, asserting it supports the disadvantaged and accusing Vijayan of election-focused rhetoric.

Reddy highlighted that CPI, Congress's ally in Telangana, represents the area in question. He suggested better communication with local representatives before making accusations. This highlights the complex interplay between political alliances and regional interests.

Earlier, State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy criticized BRS for not supporting the affected locals. Promising aid under the 'Indiramma' scheme, Congress aims to address housing issues while seeking justice for those misled by fraudulent promises. The dispute underscores the broader political narrative as Telangana heads towards crucial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

 India
2
Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

 India
3
DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

 India
4
Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026