Political Tensions Rise Amid Demolition Controversy in Telangana

Political tensions have surged following Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's critical remarks against the Congress-led government in Telangana over the demolitions in Khammam district. Alleging politically motivated comments, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy defended his party, asserting it supports the disadvantaged and accusing Vijayan of election-focused rhetoric.

Reddy highlighted that CPI, Congress's ally in Telangana, represents the area in question. He suggested better communication with local representatives before making accusations. This highlights the complex interplay between political alliances and regional interests.

Earlier, State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy criticized BRS for not supporting the affected locals. Promising aid under the 'Indiramma' scheme, Congress aims to address housing issues while seeking justice for those misled by fraudulent promises. The dispute underscores the broader political narrative as Telangana heads towards crucial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)