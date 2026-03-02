Left Menu

Indian Army's Integrated Artillery Drill in Assam Elevates Security Readiness

The Indian Army executed a joint artillery firing exercise in Assam's Tamulpur district with various security agencies, focusing on enhanced battlefield awareness, precision targeting, and swift engagement. This collaborative effort improved operational readiness and validated an integrated security framework among Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

In a strategic move to bolster national security, the Indian Army, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles, and Army Aviation, conducted a coordinated artillery firing exercise in Assam's Tamulpur district on Sunday.

The exercise focused on advanced surveillance techniques and precise target engagement in challenging terrain. It highlighted the use of surveillance assets and reconnaissance flights crucial for target detection and fire correction, enhanced by the involvement of Army Aviation helicopters.

The collaborative drill significantly improved operational preparedness and validated a strong framework for integrated surveillance and firepower employment, cementing mutual confidence among the agencies involved in tackling emerging security threats.

