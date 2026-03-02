Indian Army's Integrated Artillery Drill in Assam Elevates Security Readiness

In a strategic move to bolster national security, the Indian Army, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles, and Army Aviation, conducted a coordinated artillery firing exercise in Assam's Tamulpur district on Sunday.

The exercise focused on advanced surveillance techniques and precise target engagement in challenging terrain. It highlighted the use of surveillance assets and reconnaissance flights crucial for target detection and fire correction, enhanced by the involvement of Army Aviation helicopters.

The collaborative drill significantly improved operational preparedness and validated a strong framework for integrated surveillance and firepower employment, cementing mutual confidence among the agencies involved in tackling emerging security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)