Air India's Strategic Leadership Shift: Engineering Transformation Ahead

Air India has unveiled significant leadership changes as part of its transformative strategy. Sisirakanta Dash, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, will step into the role of Group Chief Strategy Officer - Engineering beginning April 1, per an internal communication.

Jeremy Yew, previously overseeing the Project Management Office (PMO) for Engineering, is set to become the Senior Vice President (Engineering & Maintenance), managing the day-to-day operations of the Engineering Division across the Air India fleet.

The new appointments come as Tata Group-owned Air India embarks on an ambitious overhaul, with Dash prioritizing the development of core strategic engineering capabilities to support future growth. Both Dash and Yew bring extensive experience and will report directly to senior leadership as the company aims to bolster its local engineering expertise through strategic partnerships and projects.

