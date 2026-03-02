India's Diplomatic Efforts Amid West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial conversations with the Bahrain King and Saudi Crown Prince on Monday, addressing the recent breaches of sovereignty in their countries. Modi denounced the assaults, reiterating India's support and underscoring the vital need for restoring regional peace and stability swiftly.

During discussions with Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Modi expressed gratitude for their care towards the Indian community amid these crises. The dialogue follows heightened tensions in West Asia due to Iran's military confrontations with the US and Israel.

These tensions have significantly impacted Indians living in the region, with disrupted flights leaving many stranded in key hubs like Dubai and Doha. The Indian government's Cabinet Committee on Security has activated helplines and is working closely with missions across the region to support and ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)