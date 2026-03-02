Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Efforts Amid West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held urgent telephonic discussions with the King of Bahrain and the Saudi Crown Prince to condemn recent sovereignty attacks. Stressing India's solidarity, Modi emphasized regional peace restoration and expressed gratitude for supporting Indian communities in affected areas during heightened West Asia tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:04 IST
India's Diplomatic Efforts Amid West Asia Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial conversations with the Bahrain King and Saudi Crown Prince on Monday, addressing the recent breaches of sovereignty in their countries. Modi denounced the assaults, reiterating India's support and underscoring the vital need for restoring regional peace and stability swiftly.

During discussions with Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Modi expressed gratitude for their care towards the Indian community amid these crises. The dialogue follows heightened tensions in West Asia due to Iran's military confrontations with the US and Israel.

These tensions have significantly impacted Indians living in the region, with disrupted flights leaving many stranded in key hubs like Dubai and Doha. The Indian government's Cabinet Committee on Security has activated helplines and is working closely with missions across the region to support and ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

Madhya Pradesh's Holi Gift: DA Increase for State Employees

 India
3
Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

Supreme Court Sidesteps Expanding Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

 Global
4
West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit

West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026