France Increases Nuclear Arsenal for First Time in Decades

In a surprising move, President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will increase its number of nuclear warheads for the first time in decades, as reported by the Associated Press. This marks a significant shift in the nation's longstanding defense strategy.

This increase in nuclear capabilities is aimed at reinforcing the country's defense posture amid global security challenges. The decision underscores Macron's commitment to ensuring France's continued strategic autonomy.

Analysts believe this change reflects a broader trend among nuclear nations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining robust nuclear deterrence. France's decision is expected to spark discussions on nuclear policies across Europe and beyond.