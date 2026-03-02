China's Diplomatic Moves in Gulf Crisis

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Gulf, China's foreign minister has urged regional unity against outside interference, following the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. These attacks have intensified regional conflict, with Iran retaliating against Israel and other Gulf nations hosting U.S. military forces.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during discussions with his counterparts from Oman and Iran, emphasized the need for neighborly relations and regional stability. He underscored Iran's ability to maintain national stability amid these challenges and affirmed support for Iran's legitimate concerns.

In the crossfire of the conflict, a Chinese national was killed in Tehran, prompting calls for ceasefires and dialogues. China denied any advance knowledge of U.S. military actions and refuted claims of a missile deal with Iran, asserting its commitment to international obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)