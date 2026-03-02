Zardari's Firm Stand: Defending Pakistan's Sovereignty

In a firmly-worded address to the Pakistani Parliament, President Asif Ali Zardari vowed to defend his nation's sovereignty against any domestic or foreign threats. He pointed to a recent UN report which revealed the regional dangers posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.

Zardari took a strong stand against the Afghan regime, urging them to dismantle terrorist groups that thrive on conflict. He expressed discontent over Afghanistan's failure to honor their commitments made in Doha, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to eliminate terrorism and foster economic stability.

Touching on international concerns, Zardari condemned hostilities targeting Iran and pledged unwavering support for Kashmir and Palestine. He criticized India for using water resources as a political weapon and urged regional peace. Despite opposition protests, the president remained resolute in delivering his message.

(With inputs from agencies.)