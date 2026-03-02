Left Menu

Pakistan's Response to Afghan Aggression: Operation Ghazab lil Haq

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, announced punitive measures against the Afghan Taliban following their failure to counter militants using Afghan soil for attacks on Pakistan. Emphasizing self-defense, Dar urged the international community's support against terrorism, highlighting that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar declared punitive action against the Afghan Taliban due to their inaction against militants targeting Pakistan from Afghan soil. Briefing diplomats, Dar highlighted the increased 'unprovoked aggression' faced by Pakistan, despite numerous attempts for peace.

Pakistan, having provided humanitarian aid, refugee support, and educational scholarships to Afghans, demanded actions against the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) from Afghanistan. However, repeated assurances from the Afghan regime led to no tangible results, worsening terrorist activities with Afghan involvement.

In response, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' as a self-defense measure under international law, ensuring no civilian harm. Dar appealed for global condemnation of the Afghan-origin terrorism and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace without compromising national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

