Pakistan's Response to Afghan Aggression: Operation Ghazab lil Haq

In a decisive move, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar declared punitive action against the Afghan Taliban due to their inaction against militants targeting Pakistan from Afghan soil. Briefing diplomats, Dar highlighted the increased 'unprovoked aggression' faced by Pakistan, despite numerous attempts for peace.

Pakistan, having provided humanitarian aid, refugee support, and educational scholarships to Afghans, demanded actions against the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) from Afghanistan. However, repeated assurances from the Afghan regime led to no tangible results, worsening terrorist activities with Afghan involvement.

In response, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' as a self-defense measure under international law, ensuring no civilian harm. Dar appealed for global condemnation of the Afghan-origin terrorism and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace without compromising national sovereignty.

