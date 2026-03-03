BJP Sikkim's Plea to Preserve Indigenous Rights Amid Electoral Roll Revision

The BJP Sikkim unit has submitted a strong plea to the Election Commission of India, urging the protection of the indigenous identity and constitutional rights of the Sikkimese population during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

This representation was headed by Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Chief Advisor of the BJP Sikkim Unit, and it emphasizes the need for treating the revision of electoral rolls as a constitutional matter under Article 371 F due to Sikkim's unique geopolitical importance.

The party argued for the prioritization of the 1974 electoral rolls rather than using the 2002 version, ensuring adherence to past verification procedures to prevent undermining the rights and security of the local population.

