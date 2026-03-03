Left Menu

BJP Sikkim's Plea to Preserve Indigenous Rights Amid Electoral Roll Revision

The BJP Sikkim unit has called on the Election Commission of India to safeguard the indigenous identity and constitutional rights of the Sikkimese people during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party stresses the importance of using the 1974 electoral rolls over the 2002 rolls to ensure fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:01 IST
The BJP Sikkim unit has submitted a strong plea to the Election Commission of India, urging the protection of the indigenous identity and constitutional rights of the Sikkimese population during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

This representation was headed by Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Chief Advisor of the BJP Sikkim Unit, and it emphasizes the need for treating the revision of electoral rolls as a constitutional matter under Article 371 F due to Sikkim's unique geopolitical importance.

The party argued for the prioritization of the 1974 electoral rolls rather than using the 2002 version, ensuring adherence to past verification procedures to prevent undermining the rights and security of the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

