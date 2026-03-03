Left Menu

India Urges Dialogue Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Amid escalating West Asia conflict, India emphasizes the safety of a large Indian diaspora and potential economic impacts due to disruptions in energy supplies. Prime Minister Modi discusses the crisis with Gulf leaders, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to restore regional stability and protect Indian interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating conflict in West Asia has prompted India to emphasize the safety of its large diaspora in the region and voice concerns over potential economic repercussions due to disruptions in energy supplies. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with leaders from Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar to address the crisis.

In its second statement since the conflict's intensification, India reiterated its call for 'dialogue and diplomacy' to resolve the ongoing turmoil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted India's critical stakes in West Asia's security and stability, noting that current developments 'evoke great anxiety'.

With Iran's retaliation and the strategic Strait of Hormuz affected, the situation has become dire. Approximately one crore Indian nationals reside in the area, making their safety a priority. India remains in contact with regional governments and key partners, urging swift diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

