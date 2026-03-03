Left Menu

Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

Chhagan Bhujbal refutes claims by former IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi that he pressured the police to arrest Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during the 1993 Mumbai riots investigation. Bhujbal asserts that the police initiated the arrest file and highlights efforts to ensure Thackeray's bail or alternative detention measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:05 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal has dismissed allegations made by former IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi, suggesting he faced pressure to arrest Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Bhujbal clarifies that the file concerning the arrest came from within the police, not from political directives. His comments come amid a biography revelation.

Bhujbal maintains he aimed for a fair legal process and recalls suggesting bail arrangements or alternative detention for Thackeray. Thackeray had been arrested in relation to provocative writings but was later discharged, as the case was dismissed in court.

