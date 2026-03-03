Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

Chhagan Bhujbal has dismissed allegations made by former IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi, suggesting he faced pressure to arrest Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Bhujbal clarifies that the file concerning the arrest came from within the police, not from political directives. His comments come amid a biography revelation.

Bhujbal maintains he aimed for a fair legal process and recalls suggesting bail arrangements or alternative detention for Thackeray. Thackeray had been arrested in relation to provocative writings but was later discharged, as the case was dismissed in court.