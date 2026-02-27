Pressure and Politics: The Untold Story of an IPS Officer

In 'Troubleshooter', K P Raghuvanshi, a former IPS officer, unveils the political pressures he faced during his career to arrest prominent figures such as Bal Thackeray and RSS functionary Indresh Kumar.

The biography, authored by journalist Jitendra Dixit, highlights Raghuvanshi's refusal to comply with these demands due to insufficient evidence, a decision that allegedly led to professional repercussions, including his early transfer from the Maharashtra ATS in 2010.

Released in the presence of notable figures like former DGP A N Roy and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, the book underscores the complex interplay between law enforcement and political interests.