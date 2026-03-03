Anticipatory Bail Denied for IPS Officer in Unlawful Raid Case

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an IPS officer from the Mizoram cadre, Shankar Chaudhary, accused of unauthorized raids and detentions.

Special Judge Manu Goel Kharb highlighted the seriousness of the alleged offenses, which reportedly included illegal searches, seizures, and detentions without due process.

Citing concerns over potential evidence tampering, the court emphasized the need for custodial interrogation, led by findings from a vigilance inquiry initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.