Anticipatory Bail Denied for IPS Officer in Unlawful Raid Case
Delhi court denied anticipatory bail to a Mizoram IPS officer accused of unauthorized raids and illegal detentions in Delhi. The court cited the officer's undermining of the justice system and potential to tamper with evidence as reasons for the decision.
In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an IPS officer from the Mizoram cadre, Shankar Chaudhary, accused of unauthorized raids and detentions.
Special Judge Manu Goel Kharb highlighted the seriousness of the alleged offenses, which reportedly included illegal searches, seizures, and detentions without due process.
Citing concerns over potential evidence tampering, the court emphasized the need for custodial interrogation, led by findings from a vigilance inquiry initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.