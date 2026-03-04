Cornyn vs. Paxton: High-Stakes Texas GOP Senate Runoff

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton are set for a runoff election after both failed to secure a majority in the primary, as reported by NBC. Cornyn, with backing from Senate Republican leadership, led the primary polls, while U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt trailed in third.

The looming runoff on May 26 could prove pivotal. Cornyn's camp, boosted by over $60 million in support, aims to outpace Paxton, while the primary's conservative voter base tilts in Paxton's favor, giving him a potential edge.

Cornyn highlighted Paxton's history of controversies as a risk in the stronger Democratic challenge in November. Despite Trump's 14-point win in Texas in 2024, he has not endorsed a candidate, leaving uncertainty before the runoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)