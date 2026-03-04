Left Menu

China-U.S. Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Red Lines and Cooperation

China expresses willingness to collaborate with the U.S. while maintaining its principles, as per a parliamentary spokesperson. The National People's Congress will unveil economic targets amid sensitive Sino-American relations. An upcoming summit between leaders aims to stabilize ties, emphasizing peaceful coexistence and expanded cooperation areas.

04-03-2026
China is signaling its openness to strengthen communication with the United States at all levels, while steadfastly adhering to its core principles, according to Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the Chinese parliament.

The National People's Congress is set to commence its annual session, revealing this year's economic goals amid delicate Sino-American relations. As the anticipated summit between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping approaches, efforts to stabilize bilateral ties are gaining importance.

Emphasizing the strategic role of diplomacy, Lou urged both nations to respect each other and foster cooperation, calling on the U.S. Congress to adopt an objective view of China for improved ties. A forthcoming meeting in Paris between top trade negotiators is expected to discuss potential business deals related to the summit.

