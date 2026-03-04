Veteran CPI(M) Leader G Sudhakaran Decides Against Party Membership Renewal
Veteran leader G Sudhakaran of CPI(M) announced his decision not to renew his party membership amid ongoing neglect from party leadership. In a Facebook post, he expressed disappointment over lack of inclusion in public programs and reiterated his allegiance to CPI(M)'s core principles.
Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran announced he will not renew his party membership, expressing dissatisfaction with the alleged disregard from the party's leadership.
Sudhakaran's revelation came through a Facebook post, highlighting his exclusion from public programs and neglect by district leaders. Despite this, he affirmed his commitment to the party's core ideologies.
The decision arrives as Kerala gears up for legislative assembly elections. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) leadership has yet to respond to Sudhakaran's statements.