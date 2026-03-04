Veteran CPI(M) Leader G Sudhakaran Decides Against Party Membership Renewal

Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran announced he will not renew his party membership, expressing dissatisfaction with the alleged disregard from the party's leadership.

Sudhakaran's revelation came through a Facebook post, highlighting his exclusion from public programs and neglect by district leaders. Despite this, he affirmed his commitment to the party's core ideologies.

The decision arrives as Kerala gears up for legislative assembly elections. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) leadership has yet to respond to Sudhakaran's statements.