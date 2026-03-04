Left Menu

Stalin's Strong Stance: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Challenges Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led central government for imposing Hindi, condemning the naming of the Tiruchirappalli railway divisional office entrance arch as 'Kartavya Dwar'. He accused the central government of undermining the Tamil identity and demanded an immediate inclusion of Tamil names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:31 IST
Stalin's Strong Stance: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Challenges Hindi Imposition
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vociferously criticized the BJP government at the Centre over its alleged imposition of Hindi, particularly in naming the entrance arch of the Tiruchirappalli railway divisional office as 'Kartavya Dwar'.

In a social media post, Stalin accused the central government of disrespecting regional languages by promoting a 'one language, three scripts' policy. He demanded that proper Tamil names be reinstated, warning of potential backlash from the Tamil community.

The Chief Minister highlighted similar actions by the Union government, including renaming the Union Water Resources Ministry as 'Jal Shakti', as part of a broader pattern undermining Tamil identity. Stalin, also the DMK president, emphasized the need to resist these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Ten...

 Global
2
Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
4
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026