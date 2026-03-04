Stalin's Strong Stance: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Challenges Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vociferously criticized the BJP government at the Centre over its alleged imposition of Hindi, particularly in naming the entrance arch of the Tiruchirappalli railway divisional office as 'Kartavya Dwar'.

In a social media post, Stalin accused the central government of disrespecting regional languages by promoting a 'one language, three scripts' policy. He demanded that proper Tamil names be reinstated, warning of potential backlash from the Tamil community.

The Chief Minister highlighted similar actions by the Union government, including renaming the Union Water Resources Ministry as 'Jal Shakti', as part of a broader pattern undermining Tamil identity. Stalin, also the DMK president, emphasized the need to resist these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)