West Bengal's Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Political Firestorm

In West Bengal, a political controversy has erupted over the Election Commission's voter roll revision, with the ruling TMC and opposition parties like CPI(M) and Congress raising concerns about disenfranchisement. As the assembly elections near, the debate is intensifying, highlighting themes of voting rights and citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm is brewing in West Bengal as the state approaches assembly elections. The issue at hand is the controversial revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission, which has led to the deletion of approximately 63.66 lakh names.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition parties like the CPI(M) and Congress are united in their criticism, arguing that the revision could disenfranchise a significant number of voters. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to protest the issue at Dharmatala, aiming to galvanize support around voting rights.

Meanwhile, the BJP maintains that the matter falls under the purview of the Election Commission and judiciary. As tensions rise, the dispute becomes a larger narrative battle over citizenship and voting rights, key themes likely to define Bengal's political discourse as elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

