DMK Strength Solidifies Rajya Sabha Bid

On Thursday, DMK candidates Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial election.

The Congress candidate M Christopher Tilak and DMDK treasurer L K Sudeesh submitted their nominations at the Secretariat. The DMK's alliance, comprising Congress and DMDK, secured one seat each out of the four available.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK president, accompanied the candidates on the final day of nominations. The likely victory of all four candidates underlines DMK's Assembly strength, marking a key moment for the DMDK, which will achieve parliamentary representation.