DMK Strength Solidifies Rajya Sabha Bid
DMK candidates Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, alongside Congress's M Christopher Tilak and DMDK's L K Sudeesh, filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha election. Backed by DMK's Assembly strength, all four are poised to win, marking a significant milestone for DMDK in securing a parliamentary seat.
Chennai
On Thursday, DMK candidates Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial election.
The Congress candidate M Christopher Tilak and DMDK treasurer L K Sudeesh submitted their nominations at the Secretariat. The DMK's alliance, comprising Congress and DMDK, secured one seat each out of the four available.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK president, accompanied the candidates on the final day of nominations. The likely victory of all four candidates underlines DMK's Assembly strength, marking a key moment for the DMDK, which will achieve parliamentary representation.
