Left Menu

DMK Strength Solidifies Rajya Sabha Bid

DMK candidates Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, alongside Congress's M Christopher Tilak and DMDK's L K Sudeesh, filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha election. Backed by DMK's Assembly strength, all four are poised to win, marking a significant milestone for DMDK in securing a parliamentary seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:26 IST
DMK Strength Solidifies Rajya Sabha Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, DMK candidates Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial election.

The Congress candidate M Christopher Tilak and DMDK treasurer L K Sudeesh submitted their nominations at the Secretariat. The DMK's alliance, comprising Congress and DMDK, secured one seat each out of the four available.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK president, accompanied the candidates on the final day of nominations. The likely victory of all four candidates underlines DMK's Assembly strength, marking a key moment for the DMDK, which will achieve parliamentary representation.

TRENDING

1
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

 Global
3
Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

 Global
4
Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026