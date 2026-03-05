Left Menu

Italian Defense Minister Condemns U.S.-Israeli Attacks

Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, criticized U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran as violations of international law. Crosetto stated Italy felt compelled to respond to a conflict initiated without prior warnings, and announced air defense support for Gulf nations and naval deployments to Cyprus.

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto voiced strong objections to the recent U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, labeling them as clear breaches of international law. This marks the most forceful rebuke yet from Italy's right-wing government, which has sought to align closely with President Donald Trump since his inauguration.

In a speech to the lower house, Crosetto asserted that the attacks, conducted last weekend, did not adhere to international law norms, placing Italy in a position to react to a conflict escalated by the U.S. and Israel without prior notice to their allies.

He emphasized the global community's unexpected involvement in the conflict's aftermath. To aid Gulf countries and protect against potential Iranian retaliation, Italy plans to provide air defense assistance and deploy naval resources to Cyprus.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

