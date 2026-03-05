Italian Defense Minister Condemns U.S.-Israeli Attacks
Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, criticized U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran as violations of international law. Crosetto stated Italy felt compelled to respond to a conflict initiated without prior warnings, and announced air defense support for Gulf nations and naval deployments to Cyprus.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto voiced strong objections to the recent U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, labeling them as clear breaches of international law. This marks the most forceful rebuke yet from Italy's right-wing government, which has sought to align closely with President Donald Trump since his inauguration.
In a speech to the lower house, Crosetto asserted that the attacks, conducted last weekend, did not adhere to international law norms, placing Italy in a position to react to a conflict escalated by the U.S. and Israel without prior notice to their allies.
He emphasized the global community's unexpected involvement in the conflict's aftermath. To aid Gulf countries and protect against potential Iranian retaliation, Italy plans to provide air defense assistance and deploy naval resources to Cyprus.
