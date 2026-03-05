Italian Defense Minister Condemns U.S.-Israeli Attacks

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto voiced strong objections to the recent U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, labeling them as clear breaches of international law. This marks the most forceful rebuke yet from Italy's right-wing government, which has sought to align closely with President Donald Trump since his inauguration.

In a speech to the lower house, Crosetto asserted that the attacks, conducted last weekend, did not adhere to international law norms, placing Italy in a position to react to a conflict escalated by the U.S. and Israel without prior notice to their allies.

He emphasized the global community's unexpected involvement in the conflict's aftermath. To aid Gulf countries and protect against potential Iranian retaliation, Italy plans to provide air defense assistance and deploy naval resources to Cyprus.