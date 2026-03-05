Left Menu

Leadership Clash: G Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) Standoff

G Sudhakaran, a veteran CPI(M) leader, has expressed grievances against the party's state and district leadership, fueling speculation about a shift from communist ideologies. Congress has refrained from commenting until Sudhakaran decides his next steps. His criticism highlights internal party tensions ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:27 IST
K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, announced that the party would refrain from commenting on the dispute between the CPI(M) and veteran leader G Sudhakaran. He highlighted Sudhakaran's recent grievances as indicative of a shift in the Left party's communist foundations. Venugopal mentioned that Congress might intervene after Sudhakaran makes his decision.

Ramesh Chennithala, another senior Congress figure, supported this view and emphasized Sudhakaran's integrity within the CPI(M). He criticized party state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly mocking Sudhakaran. Chennithala confirmed Congress's lack of discussions with Sudhakaran amid the ongoing dispute.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby expressed trust in Sudhakaran, stating he wouldn't harm the party. Despite this, Sudhakaran announced his reluctance to renew his CPI(M) membership, citing negligence from its leadership. His critical stance has stirred internal tensions as the assembly polls approach.

