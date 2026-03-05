Leadership Clash: G Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) Standoff

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, announced that the party would refrain from commenting on the dispute between the CPI(M) and veteran leader G Sudhakaran. He highlighted Sudhakaran's recent grievances as indicative of a shift in the Left party's communist foundations. Venugopal mentioned that Congress might intervene after Sudhakaran makes his decision.

Ramesh Chennithala, another senior Congress figure, supported this view and emphasized Sudhakaran's integrity within the CPI(M). He criticized party state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly mocking Sudhakaran. Chennithala confirmed Congress's lack of discussions with Sudhakaran amid the ongoing dispute.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby expressed trust in Sudhakaran, stating he wouldn't harm the party. Despite this, Sudhakaran announced his reluctance to renew his CPI(M) membership, citing negligence from its leadership. His critical stance has stirred internal tensions as the assembly polls approach.

